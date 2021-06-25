Tourist captures Sacramento proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — It's a viral photo you may have seen of a proposal against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. The photo looks like it came out of a bridal magazine and the couple looks like models. But the reality is quite different and it's really a story about both the power of love and social media.

Jazmine Winn says she's still on cloud nine days after her now-fiancee Ricky Johnson Junior popped the question. On Saturday photographer Valerie Contreras saw the moment unfolding just outside of San Fransisco and started snapping photos.

"That's when I kind of connected the dots. I was like 'oh my gosh, he's going to propose then and there.' We just started shooting, just started taking photos."

Contreras says she didn't want to ruin the moment but still wanted the happy couple to have the beautiful photos so she took to Twitter, posting them online telling Twitter to do its magic. And within hours the couple got the message.

Jazmine and Ricky saw the thousands of shares, retweets, and likes. And almost 700,000 likes later the cross country connection was made, the photos shared and this couple is forever grateful to have photos of this memorable moment.

The happy couple has set a wedding date for January 2022.