Train derails near L.A. site of recent wave of cargo thefts

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Shredded boxes and packages and debris are strewn along at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded packages. The sea of debris left behind included items that the thieves apparently didn't think were valuable enough to take, CBSLA reported Thursday.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 16:06:33-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews are making repairs after a train derailed in Los Angeles near where thieves have been raiding cargo containers, leaving the tracks littered with discarded boxes.

It isn't known if Saturday’s derailment was caused by the debris left behind by thieves in the Lincoln Heights area near downtown LA.

Union Pacific says the cause is under investigation. Union Pacific says 17 train cars came off the tracks. No injuries are reported.

Cargo containers aboard trains have been targeted by thieves for months. The stolen packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others.

