Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Train engineer gets 3 years for intentional derailment in LA

Train Engineer Terrorism
Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - The USNS Mercy enters the Port of Los Angeles, March 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. A train engineer who intentionally derailed a locomotive near the U.S. Navy hospital ship that was deployed in Los Angeles harbor to help during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, to three years in prison. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Train Engineer Terrorism
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:51:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A train engineer who intentionally derailed a locomotive near a U.S. Navy hospital ship that was deployed in Los Angeles harbor to help during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Eduardo Moreno pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of committing a terrorist attack.

Moreno acknowledged in his plea agreement that he drove a locomotive at full speed off the end of the tracks near where the Mercy was docked because he believed it might be involved in a sinister conspiracy.

Nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul