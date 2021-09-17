Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Train service halted as workers shore up California cliffs

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Ut/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, Metrolink commuter trains stand at a platform at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. Train service has been halted for the next two weeks as crews shore up unstable ground along cliffside railroad tracks in Southern California. The planned closure between the Laguna Niguel//Mission Viejo station in southern Orange County and the Oceanside stop in northern San Diego County is expected to last until Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Metrolink, Union Station
Posted at 11:28 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:28:53-04

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Train service has been halted for the next two weeks as crews shore up unstable ground along cliffside railroad tracks in coastal Southern California.

The planned closure between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station in southern Orange County and the Oceanside stop in northern San Diego County is expected to last until Oct. 3.

The Orange County Register says Thursday that there are 43 Metrolink and Amtrak passenger trains a day that go through that area near San Clemente.

Workers will bring in several hundred tons of rocks to stabilize that stretch of track.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids