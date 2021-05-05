Watch
Tree still smoldering from 2020 Sequoia National Park fire

Posted at 10:35 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:35:10-04

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A giant sequoia has been found smoldering and smoking in an area of Sequoia National Park burned by one of the huge wildfires that scorched California last year.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that the cause of the tree fire appears to be the 2020 Castle Fire, which burned more than 270 square miles in the Sierra Nevada.

Officials say the fact that areas are still smoldering and smoking from last year's fire demonstrates how dry the park is.

They say that with such little snow and rain this year, there could be additional discoveries as spring transitions into summer.

