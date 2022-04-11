Watch
Tree trimmer found hanging upside down pronounced dead

File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 15:02:31-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says a tree trimmer has died after being found hanging upside down 50 feet above the ground. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after noon Saturday in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

Authorities say nearly 40 firefighters used a truck-mounted ladder, rope, and harness to lower the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fire Department says there were live electrical wires in or near the tree but it wasn’t immediately known how the man died.

Authorities also say it's unclear how long he'd been hanging in the tree.

