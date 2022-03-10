Watch
Trial opens for ex-USC coach in college bribery scandal

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - Jovan Vavic, a former University of Southern California water polo coach, arrives at federal court in Boston, March 25, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Opening arguments began, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Boston federal court in Vavic's racketeering case, the only coach of the many implicated to take his case to trial. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:45:23-05

BOSTON (AP) — A former water polo coach at the University of Southern California is on trial for his alleged role in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal.

Opening statements are underway Thursday in Boston federal court in the case against Jovan Vavic.

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old coach faked the athletic credentials of college applicants and designated them water polo recruits in exchange for $250,000 in bribes.

Lawyers for Vavic say they’ll argue their client “did not agree or intend to accept any bribe.”

The university said in a statement Thursday that its “admissions processes are not on trial.”

Vavic guided USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to 16 national titles.

