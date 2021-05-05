Trial ordered for suspect in fatal Trader Joe's shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who engaged in a gunfight with Los Angeles police at a Trader Joe’s supermarket that ended with the death of an assistant store manager has been found competent to stand trial for murder.

A judge on Monday set a July 22 pretrial hearing for Gene Evin Atkins.

The 31-year-old has pleaded both not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2018 death of Melyda Corado.

Atkins is charged Corado’s killing, even though she was struck by a police bullet.

Prosecutors found two police officers acted lawfully when they returned Atkins’ gunfire.