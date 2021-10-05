Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Trial starts for California cop who shot mentally ill man

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 15:39:50-04

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are presenting competing narratives in the trial of a California police officer accused of shooting and killing a mentally ill man in a wealthy San Francisco suburb nearly three years ago.

A defense attorney on Monday asked a jury to sympathize with the officer’s need to make split-second decisions. Prosecutors focused on the troubled victim whose only crime was not stopping for police.

Officer Andrew Hall is on trial on two felony counts of voluntary manslaughter in the November 2018 death of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda. The unarmed Filipino man was slowly driving away from police when Hall shot him nine times.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids