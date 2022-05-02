Truck crash spills hot ‘asphalt binder’ in California forest

GASQUET, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a truck that crashed on a remote highway spilled 2,000 gallons of hot asphalt binder in a Northern California forest last week and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The highway patrol says the semi-truck had a damaged tire as it traveled on Hwy. 199 in Del Norte County on Tuesday. The trailer eventually overturned, spilling hot asphalt binder, which began seeping into the Smith River.

National forest officials say the binder solidified in water, which limited its spread. The highway was closed during cleanup operations.