Truck crash spills hot ‘asphalt binder’ in California forest

U.S. Forest Service via AP
This Tuesday, April 29, 2022 photo released by the U.S. Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest shows a semi-truck that had a damaged tire as it traveled on State Route 199 in Del Norte County near Gasquet, Calif. The truck crashed on a remote highway spilled 2,000 gallons of hot asphalt binder in a Northern California forest near Gasquet, Calif. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The trailer eventually overturned, spilling hot asphalt binder, which began seeping into the Smith River. Del Norte County Office of Emergency Services says there is no impact to water quality.
Posted at 7:37 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 10:37:30-04

GASQUET, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a truck that crashed on a remote highway spilled 2,000 gallons of hot asphalt binder in a Northern California forest last week and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The highway patrol says the semi-truck had a damaged tire as it traveled on Hwy. 199 in Del Norte County on Tuesday. The trailer eventually overturned, spilling hot asphalt binder, which began seeping into the Smith River.

National forest officials say the binder solidified in water, which limited its spread. The highway was closed during cleanup operations.

