Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across Northern California highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of the tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider, spilling its load across several lanes of a Northern California highway that remained closed for hours, authorities said.

The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes of Highway 80 just after 5 a.m. near Vacaville, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tyhurst said.

The truck crashed against the center divider, spilling the tomatoes onto eastbound lanes where another four vehicles came upon the tomatoes, skidded and crashed, he said.

Tyhurst said three people were taken to a hospital, including one with major injuries.

Crews cleaned the eastbound lanes, which reopened six hours after the crash, but one westbound lane remained Monday afternoon, Tyhurs said.

CHP advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.