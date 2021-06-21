Two California brothers set longest highline walk record in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Two brothers from San Francisco say they've set a record for the longest highline ever walked in Yosemite National Park.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month they and a group of friends spent nearly a week stretching a 2,800-foot long line from Taft Point west across a series of canyons that have a drop of 1,600 feet.

Highlining is high-altitude slack-lining in which a strip of strong nylon webbing -- usually an inch wide and a few millimeters thick -- is strung between two anchor points and serves as a kind of balance beam.