Two new state laws targeting catalytic converter thieves took effect on January 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Catalytic converter theft is an issue many people have heard about and and experienced. People have tried things like spray painting or etching identifying information on their catalytic converters to deter thieves. Now, two new laws going into effect will target recyclers and black market operations, as well as increasing the fine for stealing catalytic converters.

According to California State Senator for the 33rd District Lena Gonzalez, SB 1087 will prohibit the purchase of any detached catalytic converter unless it is being purchased from someone who has the documentation to prove they are an authorized owner of the vehicle the converter came from.

Gonzalez says she introduced the bill targeting this crime because catalytic converter thefts have continued to rise across the state.

"We're not going to continue to do this anymore. We are not going to continue to allow this to happen in our state, and we're going to use every tool possible to ensure that we are going after these bad actors," said Gonzalez.

Michale Wilkes is just one of the many victims of catalytic converter theft. 23ABC spoke with him in November after the catalytic converter was stole off his truck. He says the issue isn't new, and has only gotten worse.

"It's something that's been going on for a while, but it seems they are getting a lot more brazen and brave, just coming right into neighborhoods and doing it," said Wilkes.

A second law in effect is AB 1740. According to Tomas Martinez, Public Information Officer for CHP Bakersfield, AB 1740 targets those selling the converters.

"Previously, there was a misdemeanor for purchasing a catalytic converter that was possibly stolen but now if you're selling those, it's going to add an additional infraction for the individual that's selling and the person that's selling it," said Martinez.

The underground business is causing more sales, according to Martinez, and those sales are what these laws are targeting.

"You're talking about this black market that these bills are trying to target, so many people aren't going to be wanting to buy these catalytic converters if there's no trail from it, because they hav to account for that when it comes to them probably making a profit off of that," said Martinez.

Gonzalez says that while these two bills will not immediately fix the problem, they're a step in the right direction.

"I think a lot of folks think, 'Well, this is not going to end tomorrow,' right? But it will hopefully deter as the months go on, and hopefully folks will start to realize that these laws in place are actually put in place to enforce, and that you can't do that in California," said Gonzalez.

The two bills, SB 1087 and AB 1740, went into effect at the start of the year. People caught breaking the laws regarding selling catalytic converters now face fines of at least $1,000.