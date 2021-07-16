Watch
Two people feared dead in California small plane crash

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 15:24:24-04

DINSMORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a wooded area of Northern California with two people on board and both are feared dead.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said a fixed-wing single-engine plane crashed Thursday around 11:50 a.m. near the Dinsmore Airport and caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, stopping it from spreading to a nearby wooded area. Deputies found no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

