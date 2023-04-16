U.S Coast Guard searching for three missing American sailors

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The U.S Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for three American sailors who were last heard from April fourth.

According to the coast guard, the three sailors were aboard a 44-foot la fitte, named Ocean Bound when they left the Mexican City, Mazatlán.

The sailors have been identified as Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien, and William Gross, and they were en route to San Diego.

In a joint statement, their families say the three are all experienced sailors.

Kerry and Frank both hold captain licenses with the coast guard.

Gross' family provided this picture of bill saying he has over 50 years of sailing experience.

The coast guard says they had planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April sixth for provision, but there is no record of them arriving.

Officials say marinas throughout Baja have been contacted, but there have been no sightings of the vessel.