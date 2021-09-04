Watch
U.S. Navy declares five missing sailors dead after Tuesday helicopter crash in Pacific

Pasquale Sena
An MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, assigned to the ìDusty Dogsî of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pasquale Sena/Released)<br/>
MH-60S helicopter.png
Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 18:44:30-04

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — The Navy has declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego.

The Navy has shifted the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday. The move follows more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search and rescue flights to look for the sailors.

An investigation into what caused Tuesday's crash about 70 miles off San Diego is ongoing. Also injured were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.

