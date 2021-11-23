U.S. Navy offers help to ease port congestion in California

(KERO) — The U.S. Navy is going to try and help with the supply-chain backlog in California.

The Navy has partnered with the Oxnard harbor district to help decrease congestion at Port Hueneme.

A standing joint use agreement allows the Navy to support commercial supply chain logistics when activated.

The agreement was activated in November to help reduce shipping congestion at Los Angeles County’s major ports.

It comes as tangled supply chains have boosted costs and limited the availability of everything from automobiles to clothing to toys.

Earlier this month the White House launched a dashboard to track progress in easing the backlog of imported goods. It's aimed to address fears about inflation and hard-to-find goods heading into the holiday season.