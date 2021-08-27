U.S. Supreme Court strikes down eviction moratorium, California's still in place

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Evictions could soon resume across the country. The United States Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden's extension of a federal eviction moratorium.

The moratorium was supposed to expire on October 3rd. Congress's moratorium expired last September before the CDC extended it to the end of July of this year. Then the president extended it again.

It was put in place last year to help keep Americans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic in their homes.

Californians don't need to worry. Governor Gavin Newsom's office assured renters in the state that California's eviction moratorium is still in place. The state's current protections are set to expire at the end of next September.