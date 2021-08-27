Watch
U.S. Supreme Court strikes down eviction moratorium, California's still in place

Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. A federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal is deeply skeptical of the Biden administration’s new order, but says she may lack the power to do anything about it. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Monday promised a decision soon in an effort by Alabama landlords to block the moratorium imposed last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which it said was based on the spread of COVID-19′s delta variant. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 27, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Evictions could soon resume across the country. The United States Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden's extension of a federal eviction moratorium.

The moratorium was supposed to expire on October 3rd. Congress's moratorium expired last September before the CDC extended it to the end of July of this year. Then the president extended it again.

It was put in place last year to help keep Americans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic in their homes.

Californians don't need to worry. Governor Gavin Newsom's office assured renters in the state that California's eviction moratorium is still in place. The state's current protections are set to expire at the end of next September.

