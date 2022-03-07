Watch
UC Berkeley declines group's offer to admit 1K more students

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Students walk on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2017. A group of residents that successfully challenged the university to limit its undergraduate enrollment offered to allow 1,000 more students in the upcoming academic year. Save Berkeley Neighborhoods said Saturday, March 5, 2022, it's willing to settle a lawsuit with the prestigious public university if UC Berkeley ends its effort to get out from this week's court order to cap enrollment to the 2020-21 school year level. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 13:28:21-05

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of residents that successfully challenged the University of California, Berkeley to limit its undergraduate enrollment has offered to allow 1,000 more students in the upcoming academic year.

The Save Berkeley Neighborhoods group said Saturday it's willing to settle its lawsuit with the prestigious public university if UC Berkeley ends its effort to fight this week's court order capping enrollment to the 2020-21 schoolyear level.

The decision means the university will have to accept about 3,000 fewer students than planned.

A UC Berkeley spokesman declined the group's offer, saying enrollment decisions are not up to “a small group of litigants."

The university is appealing the ruling.

