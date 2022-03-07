UC Berkeley declines group's offer to admit 1K more students

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of residents that successfully challenged the University of California, Berkeley to limit its undergraduate enrollment has offered to allow 1,000 more students in the upcoming academic year.

The Save Berkeley Neighborhoods group said Saturday it's willing to settle its lawsuit with the prestigious public university if UC Berkeley ends its effort to fight this week's court order capping enrollment to the 2020-21 schoolyear level.

The decision means the university will have to accept about 3,000 fewer students than planned.

A UC Berkeley spokesman declined the group's offer, saying enrollment decisions are not up to “a small group of litigants."

The university is appealing the ruling.