Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

UC Berkeley lifts lockdown over threat; classes canceled

UC Berkeley Campus-Lockdown
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif. University of California, Berkeley police say they are investigating a campus threat Thursday, April 21, 2022, and are asking people on campus to go indoors and stay away from doors and windows. They say there is not an active shooter on campus but that officers are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals.
UC Berkeley Campus-Lockdown
Posted at 2:41 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:41:00-04

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley has issued an all clear more than four hours after ordering a campus-wide lockdown Thursday, saying that the situation was resolved.

Campus police said they were looking for a person trying to hurt specific people on campus. They say there was no active shooter but had asked people to go indoors and stay away from doors and windows.

The university’s police department tweeted earlier Thursday that “an emergency has occurred.” A spokesperson for UC Berkeley said those not on campus were urged to stay away.

In-person classes were canceled for the day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness