UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $246 million

Al Seib/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court. The University of California has agreed to pay more than $100 million to settle allegations that several hundred women were sexually abused by Heaps. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 14:48:09-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit alleging that a former UCLA gynecologist sexually abused hundreds of women has been settled for $246.3 million. The amount of the settlement was announced Tuesday by UCLA and some of the lawyers representing 203 women.

It's one of hundreds of lawsuits filed by patients who allege that Dr. James Heaps groped or otherwise abused them during his 35-year career and that UCLA concealed the misconduct. UCLA settled another lawsuit last year for $73 million.

Heaps has pleaded not guilty to 21 sex-abuse criminal charges.

Other schools have settled similar lawsuits. The University of Michigan announced a $490 million settlement last month. USC's settlement bill tops $1 billion.

