Unarmed Minuteman missile test-launched from California

Staff Sgt. J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force via AP
FILE - This image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 11:24:20-04

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Wednesday in a test of the weapon system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The missile blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:13 a.m.

The test was described as routine and scheduled years in advance.

“These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent,” Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, said in a statement.

