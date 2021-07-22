Watch
University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, students march under Sather Gate during a tuition-hike protest at the University of California in Berkeley, Calif. University of California regents on Thursday, July 22, will take up a multi-year tuition increase proposal that officials say is needed to keep campuses competitive, increase aid for low-income students and give families some financial predictability. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California regents have approved a multiyear plan to raise tuition and fees at the system’s 10 campuses. The proposed increase is the first since 2017 and had been criticized by opponents as a “forever hike.”

University officials say the increase is needed to maintain the quality of the public university system. They say tuition increases will generate more financial aid for all but the wealthiest families.

New in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year. They would pay the same amount for up to six years, which officials say provides stability.

