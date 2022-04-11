Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

University of Southern California sues YouTubers over pranks

USC
Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2019 file photo people walk at the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
USC
Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 15:48:59-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California is suing two YouTube performers who the school says created panic after barging into classrooms to film prank videos for their channels.

Court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times claim the pair caused “terror and disruption” during three “classroom takeover incidents” in the university’s Mark Taper Hall of Humanities. The YouTubers are not USC students.

A court filing says they interrupted a lecture on the Holocaust last month while pretending to be a “Russian Mafia” member and Hugo Boss, a known World War II Nazi uniform manufacturer.

A judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order banning the pair from USC’s downtown Los Angeles campus.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul