Unsealed documents in Kristin Smart case reveal details of backyard search, other accusations against Paul Flores

Some previously sealed documents related to the Kristin Smart murder case are now open, and the 80 pages reveal new details about what authorities say they uncovered during their investigations.

Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father, Ruben Flores, is charged as being an accessory after the fact in connection with the Cal Poly student's disappearance back in 1996.

The two were arrested in April.

All five documents that are now unsealed were filed within the last three weeks.

They pertain to Wednesday's motion to add rape charges to the case against Paul Flores, which was denied by the judge.

KSBY Paul Flores appeared in a San Luis Obispo courtroom on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

On June 25, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office received a letter from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office granting permission to prosecute two counts of rape in the local jurisdiction.

The documents claim that in 2011 and 2017 in the City of San Pedro, Flores raped two women while they were drunk.

The defense filed an opposition, saying the new rape charges were a publicity stunt and that there is no new substantive evidence tying Paul Flores to the disappearance of Kristin Smart since the initial investigation.

Attorney Robert Sanger goes on to say, "this may more accurately be characterized as adding weak but sensational counts to a weak or nonexistent murder case."

The prosecution then filed a 43-page response, with information going back to the mid-1990s.

In a phone tap in January 2020, the document says Susan, Paul's mother, had a conversation with him saying, "…the other thing I need you to do is to start listening to the podcast. I need you to listen to everything they say so we can punch holes in it. Um, wherever we can punch holes. Maybe we can't. You, you're the one that can tell me..."

Paul didn't respond to Susan's statement, according to the document.

On March 15, 2021, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office searched the Arroyo Grande property on White Court belonging to Ruben Flores.

KSBY San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigators served a search warrant at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Court documents say archaeologists who used ground-penetrating radar in the backyard under the deck reported finding a 4x6-foot anomaly showing significant soil disturbance, and it appeared that someone dug the soil out and put it back.

The document goes on to say that during the March 15-16 dig, four samples tested positive for human blood in the deeper soil.

Another excavation of the same location under the deck on April 12, 2021, also reportedly tested positive for human blood.

Additionally, prosecutors say a sample contained fibers of various colors, consistent with the colors of clothing Smart was wearing the night she went missing.

The document further details alleged rape victims of Paul Flores and unwanted advances he made against women.

A response filed by Paul's lawyer, Robert Sanger, essentially calls the case weak.

In court Wednesday, he said there is no evidence Smart was murdered and claimed that Smart disappeared on her own.

The preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for August 2 and it could last a few weeks.

Paul Flores is being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. Ruben is currently out of custody.