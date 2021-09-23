Watch
US court order to house LA Skid Row homeless overturned

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, a man covers his face with a mask as he walks past tents on skid row in Los Angeles. The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, overturned a federal judge’s sweeping order that required the city and county of Los Angeles to quickly find shelter for all homeless people living on downtown’s Skid Row. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An appeals court overturned a federal judge’s sweeping order that required the city and county of Los Angeles to quickly find shelter for all homeless people living on downtown’s Skid Row.

The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday found extensive error by U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter, who is overseeing a major lawsuit about the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles.

The appeals court found that the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring most of their claims in the lawsuit and that Carter based his preliminary injunction on claims and theories that were not made by the plaintiffs.

