US father desperate to get 2-year-old son home from Ukraine

(AP) — A California man is desperate to get his 2-year-old American-born son out of Ukraine.

Cesar Quintana has spent more than a year trying to get his son Alexander back after his estranged wife abducted the boy from Quintana's home in Southern California.

Quintana has custody of the boy in California and was going through legal proceedings in Ukraine to get him returned when Russia invaded.

His son was living with his mother and grandmother in the besieged city of Mariupol and Quintana hasn't spoken to them in two weeks.

Quintana says he plans to go to Poland and try to enter Ukraine to find his son.