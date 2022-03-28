Watch
US investigating California autonomous vehicle company's crash report

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride in Chandler, Ariz. A small maker of autonomous vehicle systems could be in hot water with U.S. highway safety regulators over how quickly it reported the crash of a test vehicle last fall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released Monday, March 28, 2022 that it's investigating Pony.ai's reporting of an Oct. 28 crash in Fremont, California. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DETROIT (AP) — A small maker of autonomous vehicle systems could be in hot water with U.S. highway safety regulators over how quickly it reported the crash of a test vehicle last fall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released Monday that it’s investigating Pony.ai’s reporting of an Oct. 28 crash in Fremont, California.

A software error caused one of the company’s test vehicles to crash into a median road sign. There were no injuries.

The agency says it opened the investigation to see whether Pony.ai complied with a June order requiring companies to quickly report crashes of autonomous test vehicles.

Poni.ai says it made a good-faith effort to comply with NHTSA requirements and has been cooperating with the agency.

