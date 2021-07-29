Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

US judge may require vaccines for California prison staff

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a correctional officer checks a car entering the main gate of San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. A federal judge on Thursday said he will consider ordering all California prison employees and inmate firefighters to be vaccinated as the state tries to head off another coronavirus infection surge driven by the delta variant.
US judge may require vaccines for California prison staff
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 16:52:10-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is considering ordering all California prison employees and inmate firefighters to be vaccinated.

The move comes as the state tries to head off another coronavirus infection surge driven by the more contagious delta variant.

Federal receiver Clark Kelso told U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar on Thursday that efforts to encourage voluntary vaccinations among staff haven't been enough. He asked the judge to order that no employees be allowed into prisons unless they prove they’ve been vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.

Kelso also wants to bar in-person visits for inmates who aren’t vaccinated and don’t have an exemption.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Read-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School