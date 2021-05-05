Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

US judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, Calif. A California prosecutor has charged troubled Pacific Gas & Electric with starting a 2019 wildfire. District Judge William Alsup overseeing Pacific Gas & Electric's criminal probation is holding a hearing Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to consider whether Pacific Gas & Electric violated its criminal probation from a fatal 2010 natural gas explosion by sparking the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California Wildfires Utility
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:51:59-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether Pacific Gas & Electric violated its criminal probation by sparking a wildfire north of San Francisco.

The fire destroyed more than 100 homes and injured six firefighters in October 2019.

Prosecutors and attorneys for PG&E appeared at a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge William Alsup.

The hearing came a month after the Sonoma County district attorney charged the company with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts in the fire.

PG&E has accepted investigators’ findings that its transmission line ignited the fire. But it has denied committing any crimes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran