US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California last week says the aircraft experienced side-to-side vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing.

The San Diego Union-Tribune quotes a brief Naval Safety Center crash summary that was first reported by the Navy Times.

The summary gives no indication of what caused the vibrations.

The MH-60S Seahawk fell off the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 31.

One crewmember was rescued and five were declared dead after a search.

Five sailors on the carrier's deck were also injured.