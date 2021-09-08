US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California last week says the aircraft experienced side-to-side vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing.
The San Diego Union-Tribune quotes a brief Naval Safety Center crash summary that was first reported by the Navy Times.
The summary gives no indication of what caused the vibrations.
The MH-60S Seahawk fell off the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 31.
One crewmember was rescued and five were declared dead after a search.
Five sailors on the carrier's deck were also injured.