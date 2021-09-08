Watch
US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

Ian Kinkead/AP
In this March 19, 2017, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 15:30:56-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California last week says the aircraft experienced side-to-side vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing.
The San Diego Union-Tribune quotes a brief Naval Safety Center crash summary that was first reported by the Navy Times.

The summary gives no indication of what caused the vibrations.

The MH-60S Seahawk fell off the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 31.

One crewmember was rescued and five were declared dead after a search.

Five sailors on the carrier's deck were also injured.

