US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership in California

Amy Taxin/AP
Brian Gilhooly, FBI special agent in charge, speaks about a sweeping racketeering case against the Mexican Mafia during a news conference in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Federal prosecutors have announced indictments against the leaders of the Mexican Mafia that controlled Latino street gangs in Orange County, Calif. The indictment against three members of the group and 28 associates includes allegations of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking. Listening at left is U.S. attorney Tracy Wilkison.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 16:17:46-04

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced a sweeping racketeering case against the leaders of the Mexican Mafia that controlled Latino street gangs in Orange County.

The indictment against three members of the group and 28 associates includes allegations of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking. The criminal case is aimed at dismantling the leadership that took control of the enterprise after the former kingpin who controlled all of the gang's activity in the county for decades died in prison four years ago.

Authorities say 21 of those charged were already in custody and nine were arrested over the past two days. One remains a fugitive.

