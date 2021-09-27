Watch
US Rep. Karen Bass enters race for Los Angeles mayor

Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bass, a prominent figure in national Democratic politics who was on President Joe Biden's shortlist of candidates when he was considering a vice presidential pick, is planning to run for Los Angeles mayor, a person familiar with her plans said Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:24:31-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has entered next year's race for Los Angeles mayor, shaking up the field seeking to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.

She's promising to take on the homeless crisis, lamenting that 40,000 people sleep on city streets every night.

Her candidacy announced Monday could set milestones as the city’s first female and second Black mayor.

Bass was on President Joe Biden’s short list when he was considering a vice presidential pick.

Her announcement was expected.

Last week, a person with knowledge of Bass’ plans who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity said she would run.

