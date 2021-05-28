Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

US to expedite immigration cases of families on border

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo a group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas. The Biden administration says families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, an announcement Friday, May 28, that comes less than two weeks after said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, immigration judges in 10 cities will aim to decide cases within 300 days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Immigration Fast Track Courts
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:05:18-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say they will fast-track the immigration court cases of families arriving on the southwest border. The move comes comes as the Biden administration has eased some asylum restrictions that had expelled many arriving immigrant families from the country.

Under the plan, immigrant families stopped on the border starting Friday could be placed in expedited immigration court dockets in 10 cities. Immigration judges would aim to decide their cases within 300 days of an initial hearing.

The immigration courts are notoriously backlogged and it can take years for immigrants to get a decision on whether they can remain in the country legally.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran