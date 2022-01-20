Watch
USC fraternity parties must now have security guard presence

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo people walk at the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Most fraternities at the university will be allowed to start having parties again in March 2022, if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways leading to bedrooms.
USC Fraternity Suspensions
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 15:22:46-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most fraternities at USC will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways in fraternity houses that lead to bedrooms.

The Los Angeles Times reports that strict rules issued in advance of spring fraternity recruiting known as rush follow allegations of drugging and sexual abuse at several of the college's fraternities last year. The resumption of social activities will not apply to several fraternities that have been suspended.

An investigation of sexual abuse allegations continues under Title IX of federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools and educational programs.

