USDA approves SNAP hot food waiver for California counties

(KERO) — As a result of recent severe storms and flooding across the state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a hot food waiver for select counties.

The waiver allows for food stores licensed by the Food and Nutrition Service to accept SNAP benefits for hot foods and food intended to be served on retailer premises. These foods will not be subject to sales taxes.

The waiver applies to the following counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne and Ventura.

The waiver will be in effect through May 2, 2023.

For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit the California SNAP website.