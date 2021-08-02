USFWS declaring Sierra Nevada red fox endangered

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided to list the Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species. The agency said Monday it estimates that fewer than 40 of the slender, doglike carnivores remain in an area of California stretching from just south of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park.

The agency said it decided not to list a distinct population segment of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon. That includes a Cascade segment in Northern California near Lassen Peak.

Threats to the foxes in the Sierra include wildfire, drought, climate change, inbreeding and competition from coyotes for prey.