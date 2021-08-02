Watch
USFWS declaring Sierra Nevada red fox endangered

In this undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a captured male red fox is seen. California wildlife biologists say they have caught two rare Sierra Nevada red foxes in three weeks. The red fox was listed as threatened in California in 1980. Scientists studying the animal had not been able to capture a red fox in a decade. The Sacramento Bee reports Thursday, March 8, 2018, that a nearly nine-pound female walked into a trap Tuesday near Manzanita Lake in Lassen Volcanic National Park. Scientists with the Department of Fish and Wildlife say they took blood samples and put tracking collars on the animals. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)
Sierra Nevada Red Fox
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided to list the Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species. The agency said Monday it estimates that fewer than 40 of the slender, doglike carnivores remain in an area of California stretching from just south of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park.

The agency said it decided not to list a distinct population segment of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon. That includes a Cascade segment in Northern California near Lassen Peak.

Threats to the foxes in the Sierra include wildfire, drought, climate change, inbreeding and competition from coyotes for prey.

