Utah deputies find man who disappeared as teen in California

Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 15, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 19-year-old who disappeared from his family’s home in California nearly three years ago has been found in Utah, bringing astonishment and relief to his parents who feared they would never see him again.

Sheriff Justin Martinez said Connerjack Oswalt was shivering and cold when sheriff’s deputies came across him Saturday sleeping in a convenience store in Summit County, known for its ski areas.

Oswalt had been diagnosed with autism and other conditions.

His family had searched for him for years, handing out fliers, scanning social media and desperately chasing down fruitless leads.

The Summit County deputies warmed him up and eventually made the connection to a missing person flier.

