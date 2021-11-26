Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Utilities restoring power as Southern California winds ease

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/AP
Construction workers clean up by a large dome used as a studio production facility near the Burbank Airport after it was shredded by strong winds that passed through the area on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. Santa Ana winds were declining in strength Friday but thousands of Southern California utility customers remained without electricity due to intentional power shutoffs intended to prevent wildfires.
Southern California Winds
Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 15:29:17-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are declining in strength across Southern California and utilities are restoring electricity to thousands of customers whose power was cut to prevent wildfires.

The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while public safety power shutoffs disrupted traditional family dinners. No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the Santa Ana wind event but red flag warnings for fire danger will remain in effect until Friday evening.

About 26,100 Southern California Edison customers and 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers remain without power.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets