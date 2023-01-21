Vice President Kamala Harris visits California after storms

(KERO) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited southern parts of the state Friday.

Stopping by a recently opened storm water reclamation facility in Sun Valley which captures runoff water that would otherwise flow into the ocean for thousands of homes to use every year.

"This plant, and this facility, in particular, is doing some of the smartest and the most contemporary kind of work that is necessary to store water, understanding that the climate crisis presents exactly what we've experienced here in California," said Vice President, Kamala Harris.

The goal of vice president's visit was to highlight the White House's work to increase drought and flood resilience.