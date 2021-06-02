Watch
Video: Black man killed by police aimed gun at officer

Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 15:04:43-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dramatic video footage released by California police shows a Black man walking around an unmarked police vehicle, opening the door and pointing a gun at an undercover officer inside before the man was fatally shot.

Officials released the video and explanation Wednesday, a day after more than 100 demonstrators marched along streets and a freeway to protest the Memorial Day killing of 31-year-old Demetrius Stanley.

Police say two officers were confronted by Stanley and an officer opened fire. No other details have been released.

