Video shows California officer shoot homeless Black man

Police have said the man was holding a knife
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 06, 2021
DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a homeless Black man fatally shot last month by a San Francisco Bay Area police officer has said that a video serves as proof that the shooting was unjustified. But the claim is disputed by the police officer’s lawyer.

The video recorded by a bystander shows the fatal March 11 shooting of Tyrell Wilson, who had been staying near a public parking lot used by carpoolers. The video of Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall was obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Wilson died on March 17 at a hospital.

Police have said Wilson was holding a knife but that he refused to drop it.

