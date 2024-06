BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Former Assemblyman Vince Fong is now officially a member of Congress.

Fong was sworn in to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's old seat Monday afternoon.

This after McCarthy resigned from the house toward the end of last year after being ousted as speaker.

Fong defeated fellow republican and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in the March 19th Special Election for the 20th Congressional District.

