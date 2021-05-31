Visitors pack South Lake Tahoe for holiday weekend

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KERO) — It's that time of year that people will start planning their vacations or weekend getaways. And now as restrictions are starting to be lifted more people are headed back to familiar spots.

Over the weekend crowds making their way up to South Lake Tahoe which is just about 5 or 6 hours north of Kern County. Visitors packed beaches and restaurants celebrating the unofficial start of summer. Many looking forward to this year after things were shut down due to the pandemic last year.

"We couldn't be together like a family so this time being all together and being able to go out there and have fun that's the best."

A council member in South Lake Tahoe says while the lake is split between California and Nevada their area is following California health guidelines when it comes to pandemic regulations.