Visitors surprised by low water levels at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM LAKE, Calif. (KERO) — California is dealing with drought conditions up and down the state. Over the weekend many people who escaped for a weekend getaway to Folsom Lake were greeted with a surprise.

A line of cars streamed in to get to Folsom Lake over the Memorial Day weekend. Families set up tables, got their grills ready and came prepared for the heat. But not everyone was prepared for how low the water level has gotten.

Tomas Jimenez drove two and a half hours from Hayward to get here only to find the lake, calm with no boats in sight.

"This is my third or fourth time and it never was like that low," he said. "No boats, no jet skis it's kind of weird."

"One benefit is it's good for the people out on paddleboards," said another visitor to the lake.

The boat launch ramps Granite Bay are closed. Instead, the area looks more like a sandy beach. Only Brown's Ravine boat launch is open.

The lake's surface is at about 397 feet above sea level, compared with 465 feet in an average good year. Still, that didn't seem to deter people from spending the day at the lake.

Daniel Morales said he and his family are here from Roseville almost weekly.

"Obviously it's way more packed today. So there's kind of our favorite spots but they're all taken way over there."

Since they couldn't bring the boat out they picked up some paddle boards to try out instead.

"It's still fun either way. We still have a great time coming out."