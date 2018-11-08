WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
1:56 PM, Nov 8, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT
Newly released video shows the Thousand Oaks mass shooter opening fire inside a popular bar during the Wednesday night massacre that left 12 people dead, including a sheriff's sergeant, ABC7 reports.
The video was shot by a man inside the Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, where a lone gunman fatally shot students and other patrons Wednesday night.
In an Instagram post, mr.knapp uploaded the video to social media with the caption, "I looked him in his eyes while he killed my friends I hope he rots in hell for eternity. The guy you see is the murderer and the shots are him shooting the wounded on the ground."
WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.