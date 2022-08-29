Watch Now
Washout repair completed on I-10 in Southern California

Caltrans via AP
This photo provided by Caltrans shows construction on a washed out section of Interstate 10 near Desert Center, Calif., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
California Desert Floods
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 29, 2022
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Highway workers have opened a second lane for travel on the main route from Los Angeles east to Phoenix after repairing damage caused by monsoonal flooding last week.

The second lane was restored on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, the California Department of Transportation announced on social media early Sunday.

On Aug. 24, monsoonal thunderstorms unleashed flooding that damaged eastbound lanes that were serving as a detour past an ongoing construction site.

Eastbound traffic was completely blocked until Caltrans was able to open one lane the next morning, but warned of heavy delays.

