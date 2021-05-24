Watch
Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

JOE CAVARETTA/AP
FILE - This Oct. 1, 2002, file photo shows hundreds of Klamath River salmon rotting near Klamath, Calif., after restoration of irrigation to farmers upstream produced low and warm water conditions that spread disease among the fish. A severe drought is creating a water crisis not seen in more than a century for farmers, tribes and federally protected fish along the Oregon-California border. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it won't release water into the main canal that feeds the massive Klamath Project irrigation system for the first time in 114 years, leaving many farmers and ranchers with no water at all. The agency also says it won't release water from the same dam to increase downstream water levels in the lower Klamath River, where tribes say 97% of juvenile salmon are dying from a bacterial disease caused by poor water conditions. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Western Drought-Klamath Basin
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A severe drought is creating a water crisis not seen in more than a century for farmers and federally protected fish along the Oregon-California border.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it won't release water into the main canal that feeds the massive Klamath Reclamation Project this summer, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. The agency previously said irrigators would get dramatically less water than usual, but a worsening drought picture means water will be shut off instead.

It also says it won't release extra water to boost levels in the lower Klamath River.

Tribes say the water is needed to save juvenile salmon dying from a bacterial disease.

