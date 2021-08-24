Watch
Waymo expanding autonomous ride service to San Francisco

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan arrives to pick up passengers for an autonomous vehicle ride, in Mesa, Ariz. Waymo, the Google self-driving vehicle spinoff, is moving to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to San Francisco. The company says selected “trusted tester” customers in the city by the bay will be able to hail a ride in self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 15:33:12-04

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — Waymo, the Google self-driving vehicle spinoff, is moving to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to San Francisco. The company says “trusted tester” customers in the city will be able to hail a ride in Jaguar I-Pace self-driving electric vehicles.

For now the vehicles will have human backup drivers on board. But at some point the company plans to run the vehicles autonomously like it now does in the Phoenix area.

Waymo says in a statement that it began the program last week with a few testers and is now expanding it. The approach is similar to what Waymo did in Phoenix when it started a limited ride-hailing service in 2017.

The company says it has given thousands of fully autonomous rides in metro Phoenix since October of 2020.

