'We lost Greenville.' Wildfire decimates California town

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says a raging wildfire that swept through a tiny Northern California mountain town is now the sixth-largest in state history.

The 3-week-old Dixie Fire has blackened territory bigger than the city of Los Angeles, stretching over 504 square miles. It had already burned dozens of homes before it made a new run Wednesday evening and tore through the historic town of Greenville.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

Another fire near the community of Colfax to the south destroyed homes and other structures on Wednesday.